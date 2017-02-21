Turkey, Ukraine to sign visa-free tra...

Turkey, Ukraine to sign visa-free travel agreement

21 hrs ago Read more: Trend

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Ukraine and Turkey plan to sign an agreement to further simplify travel between the two countries during an upcoming visit by Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman to Ankara, Sputnik International quoted Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu as saying. Earlier this month, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said that the two countries plan to sign an agreement on visa-free travel with internal documents after talks with Cavusoglu.

