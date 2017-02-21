Turkey to allow female soldiers to wear headscarves - ministry officials
Turkey will allow female soldiers to wear a headscarf with their uniforms, defense ministry officials said on Wednesday, marking a symbolic shift for a military that has traditionally seen itself as a guardian of state secularism. The change also reflects the influence of President Tayyip Erdogan and the AK Party he founded.
