Turkey to allow female soldiers to wear headscarves - ministry officials

17 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Turkey will allow female soldiers to wear a headscarf with their uniforms, defense ministry officials said on Wednesday, marking a symbolic shift for a military that has traditionally seen itself as a guardian of state secularism. The change also reflects the influence of President Tayyip Erdogan and the AK Party he founded.

