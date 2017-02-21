Turkey thanks Pakistan for efforts to wipe out FETO

Turkey thanks Pakistan for efforts to...

Prime Minister Binali Y ld r m has expressed Ankara's appreciation to Pakistan for its support of Turkey following the July 15, 2016, coup attempt, following a joint meeting with his Pakistani counterpart, Nawaz Sharif. "All of the Pakistani people, government and parliament of Pakistan stood by Turkey and the Turkish people, displaying their historically proven spirit of solidarity," Y ld r m said in a joint press conference following a fifth High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council meeting at Cankaya Palace on Feb. 23. Celebrating the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Turkey and Pakistan, Y ld r m emphasized the positive mutual relations between the two countries.

