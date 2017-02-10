Turkey sets constitution referendum date for April 16
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector The Turkish Supreme Board of Election has announced that a constitutional referendum will be held on April 16, Reuters reported. The referendum will propose an 18-article amendment to the Turkish Constitution that has been long sought by the ruling Justice and Development Party and its founder, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
