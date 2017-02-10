Turkey sets constitution referendum date for April 16

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector The Turkish Supreme Board of Election has announced that a constitutional referendum will be held on April 16, Reuters reported. The referendum will propose an 18-article amendment to the Turkish Constitution that has been long sought by the ruling Justice and Development Party and its founder, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.