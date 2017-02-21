Turkey sends address of GA1 4len property in Canada to US upon request

Turkey has sent Washington information regarding the U.S.-based Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen's property in Canada following a request from U.S. authorities, daily Yeni Safak reported on Feb. 27. The information sent to the U.S. includes the address of the property, when it was bought and who purchased it, the daily reported. Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag recently said Gulen might be considering leaving the U.S. for Canada after purchasing land in the country.

