Turkey sees change in US stance towar...

Turkey sees change in US stance towards operation in Syria's Raqqa - defence minister

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Turkey's defence minister said on Wednesday there had been a slight change in the stance of the United States towards an operation on Syria's Raqqa and the role of a Syrian Kurdish militia as a result of Turkey's persistence on the matter. Turkey's Defence Minister Fikri Isik answers a question during an interview with Reuters in Ankara, Turkey, August 5, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turkey to be divided between Armenia, Kurdistan... (Sep '10) Feb 18 Jefferson 355
How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Ank... Feb 18 Pence 1
How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Ant... Feb 18 Pence 1
Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in I... Feb 18 Jay 1
MOLON LABE ! TURKOMONGOLS ==>>PREPARE to DIE! Feb 14 Mkz6 3
News Turkey's Erdogan condemns Israel's settlement p... Feb 14 Mkz6 1
Greece wake up violate Turkish airspace and se... Feb 14 Mkz6 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,023 • Total comments across all topics: 279,073,497

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC