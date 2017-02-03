Turkey sees 7 percent rise in individual armed violence in 2016
Individual armed violence in Turkey rose by 7 percent in 2016 compared with the previous year, according to statistics from Umut Foundation. The foundation was established with the sole purpose of battling individual armed violence in Turkey that kills thousands every year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Turkey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WHEN a TURKOMONGOL PROVOKES A GREEK!
|11 hr
|TURKS RSAVAGES
|1
|Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash
|20 hr
|Mkz6
|3
|War of words between Turkey and Greece over Aeg...
|20 hr
|Mkz6
|1
|GUTLESS TURKOMONGOLS==>>THE GREEKS WlLL DESTROY...
|Thu
|TURKS RSAVAGES
|2
|Edrogans claim on Greek islands
|Jan 31
|Mkz6
|5
|About 40 Turkish NATO soldiers requested asylum...
|Jan 31
|Mkz6
|1
|Turkey urges Germany to reject soldier asylum r...
|Jan 30
|Mkz6
|1
Find what you want!
Search Turkey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC