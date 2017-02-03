Turkey sees 7 percent rise in individ...

Turkey sees 7 percent rise in individual armed violence in 2016

Read more: Turkish Daily News

Individual armed violence in Turkey rose by 7 percent in 2016 compared with the previous year, according to statistics from Umut Foundation. The foundation was established with the sole purpose of battling individual armed violence in Turkey that kills thousands every year.

Turkey

