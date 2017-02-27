Turkey says campaigning in Europe is ...

Turkey says campaigning in Europe is democratic right28 min ago

Read more: India.com

Turkey's deputy prime minister says it is the democratic right of Turkish leaders to stage campaign rallies in European countries in advance of a national referendum. The April 16 vote is on on shifting to a presidential system, which critics fear will concentrate too many powers in the hands of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Chicago, IL

