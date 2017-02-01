Turkey plans to use airships for bord...

Turkey plans to use airships for border security

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Trend

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector The Turkish Armed Forces plan to upgrade its border security with unmanned bubbled surveillance systems dubbed "mini zeppelins," the Anadolu Agency reported. Developed by the country's leading defense manufacturer ASELSAN, the surveillance system enables immobile facilities such as small units and posts to monitor local security and give early warnings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Turkey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
WHEN a TURKOMONGOL PROVOKES A GREEK! 8 hr TURKS RSAVAGES 1
News Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash 17 hr Mkz6 3
News War of words between Turkey and Greece over Aeg... 17 hr Mkz6 1
GUTLESS TURKOMONGOLS==>>THE GREEKS WlLL DESTROY... 21 hr TURKS RSAVAGES 2
Edrogans claim on Greek islands Jan 31 Mkz6 5
News About 40 Turkish NATO soldiers requested asylum... Jan 31 Mkz6 1
News Turkey urges Germany to reject soldier asylum r... Jan 30 Mkz6 1
See all Turkey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Turkey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Turkey

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,199 • Total comments across all topics: 278,525,897

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC