Turkey plans to use airships for border security
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector The Turkish Armed Forces plan to upgrade its border security with unmanned bubbled surveillance systems dubbed "mini zeppelins," the Anadolu Agency reported. Developed by the country's leading defense manufacturer ASELSAN, the surveillance system enables immobile facilities such as small units and posts to monitor local security and give early warnings.
