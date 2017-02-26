Turkey plans to attack Kurdish town i...

Turkey plans to attack Kurdish town in northern Syria after securing al-Bab

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

After nearly securing the Daesh-held city of al-Bab in Syria, Turkish forces will next train their fire on a Kurdish held town, setting up a potential confrontation between a NATO ally and an ethnic group that's proven a stable partner for US-led forces in the region since the 2003 Iraq invasion. At the crux of the conflict is Turkey's contention that Kurdish forces across its border in northern Syria and Iraq are extensions of a militant Kurdish separatist group that Turkey's government blames for attacks on its soil.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Turkey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turkey to be divided between Armenia, Kurdistan... (Sep '10) Sat Jefferson 355
How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Ank... Sat Pence 1
How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Ant... Sat Pence 1
Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in I... Sat Jay 1
MOLON LABE ! TURKOMONGOLS ==>>PREPARE to DIE! Feb 14 Mkz6 3
News Turkey's Erdogan condemns Israel's settlement p... Feb 14 Mkz6 1
Greece wake up violate Turkish airspace and se... Feb 14 Mkz6 1
See all Turkey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Turkey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Pakistan
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Turkey

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,948 • Total comments across all topics: 278,996,750

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC