Turkey plans to attack Kurdish town in northern Syria after securing al-Bab

After nearly securing the Daesh-held city of al-Bab in Syria, Turkish forces will next train their fire on a Kurdish held town, setting up a potential confrontation between a NATO ally and an ethnic group that's proven a stable partner for US-led forces in the region since the 2003 Iraq invasion. At the crux of the conflict is Turkey's contention that Kurdish forces across its border in northern Syria and Iraq are extensions of a militant Kurdish separatist group that Turkey's government blames for attacks on its soil.

