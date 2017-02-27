Turkey orders German newspaper journa...

Turkey orders German newspaper journalist jailed until trial

A Turkish court ordered a journalist for Germany's Die Welt newspaper jailed on Monday pending a trial on charges of terrorist propaganda and inciting hatred, media reports said. The action came amid a continuing crackdown on journalists and press freedom in Turkey.

