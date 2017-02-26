Turkey needs energy of youths in parl...

Turkey needs energy of youths in parliament: Erdogan

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has voiced his support for the constitutional change that would lower the minimum age to become a lawmaker from 25 to 18, citing the example of powerful companies who employ young chief executive officers, Anadolu reported. Speaking at an opening ceremony for infrastructure projects in eastern Turkey's Elazig province, Erdogan said the campaign for a Yes vote for the April 16 referendum on constitutional changes would continue.

Turkey

