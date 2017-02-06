Turkey hit by 2 magnitude 5.3 quakes; 11 villages damaged
An villager stands in front of her damaged house after two earthquakes, both with preliminary magnitudes of 5.3, jolted Turkey's northern Aegean coast, in Yukarikoy village Canakkale province, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, damaging dozens of homes in at least five villages and injuring several people.
Turkey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I started dating a Turkish man... (Oct '15)
|5 hr
|MUSLIMS RSAVAGES
|3
|Why are Turks so dirty and smelly? (Feb '11)
|11 hr
|Mkz6
|21
|Travelers arrive in US to hugs and tears after ...
|14 hr
|Jeffery
|3
|THE FATE of ISLAMIC TURKOMONGOLIA
|Sun
|TURKS RSAVAGES
|1
|WHEN a TURKOMONGOL PROVOKES A GREEK!
|Sat
|Mkz6
|2
|Greece put claim on Anatolia konstantinoupolis,...
|Sat
|Mkz6
|1
|COMPARING ISLAM to CHRISTIANITY
|Feb 4
|IXNIKA
|2
