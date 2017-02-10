Turkey extends scope of jet fuel subs...

Turkey extends scope of jet fuel subsidies to bring back tourists

14 hrs ago Read more: Turkish Daily News

Turkey has extended the scope of a $6,000 financial backing program for travel agencies carrying tourists to the country in a bid to enliven the sector, Reuters has reported. Airlines have already received $6,000 per flight when flying to airports in the Mediterranean resort of Antalya, Antalya's Alanya, the Aegean resorts of Dalaman, Bodrum and Izmir, as well as the Central Aegean province of Kutahya.

Turkey

