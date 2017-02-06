Turkey: Earthquake strikes near weste...

Turkey: Earthquake strikes near western coast

Read more: Newkerala.com

Ankara Feb 6 : An earthquake of 5.2-magnitude struck near the western coast of Turkey on Monday morning, according to media reports. The earthquake, which occurred in the wee hours of Monday, was located 26 kilometers to the west of the Turkish town of Ayvac k, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

Turkey

