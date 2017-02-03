Turkey, Dominican Republic agree to b...

Turkey, Dominican Republic agree to boost tourism ties

Turkish Daily News

Turkey and the Dominican Republic have agreed to boost cooperation on tourism, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said during a visit to the Caribbean state on Feb. 2. Speaking in a joint news conference following a meeting with his Dominican counterpart, Miguel Vargas, Cavusoglu said the agreement aimed to increase tourist flow. The duo also discussed opening a Dominican mission in Ankara.

Turkey

