Turkey, Dominican Republic agree to boost tourism ties
Turkey and the Dominican Republic have agreed to boost cooperation on tourism, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said during a visit to the Caribbean state on Feb. 2. Speaking in a joint news conference following a meeting with his Dominican counterpart, Miguel Vargas, Cavusoglu said the agreement aimed to increase tourist flow. The duo also discussed opening a Dominican mission in Ankara.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.
Add your comments below
Turkey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|COMPARING ISLAM to CHRISTIANITY
|6 hr
|IXNIKA
|2
|WHEN a TURKOMONGOL PROVOKES A GREEK!
|Fri
|TURKS RSAVAGES
|1
|Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash
|Thu
|Mkz6
|3
|War of words between Turkey and Greece over Aeg...
|Thu
|Mkz6
|1
|GUTLESS TURKOMONGOLS==>>THE GREEKS WlLL DESTROY...
|Thu
|TURKS RSAVAGES
|2
|Edrogans claim on Greek islands
|Jan 31
|Mkz6
|5
|About 40 Turkish NATO soldiers requested asylum...
|Jan 31
|Mkz6
|1
Find what you want!
Search Turkey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC