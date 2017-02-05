Turkey Detains Some 400 IS Suspects i...

Turkey Detains Some 400 IS Suspects in Nationwide Raids: Reports

8 hrs ago

Turkish police on Sunday detained hundreds of suspected members of the Islamic State extremist group in nationwide raids, just over a month after an attack on an Istanbul nightclub claimed by the jihadists. Among around 400 detained in the biggest operation so far against IS after the New Year attack were foreigners and those suspected of planning attacks in Turkey, the Dogan and Anadolu news agencies reported.

Turkey

