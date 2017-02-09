Turkey detains 4 IS suspects, seizes ...

Turkey detains 4 IS suspects, seizes 24 suicide attack belts

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

In this Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 file photo, CIA Director-designate Rep. Michael Pompeo, R-Kan. testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Turkey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Greece put claim on Anatolia konstantinoupolis,... 22 hr Mkz6 4
I started dating a Turkish man... (Oct '15) Feb 7 Mkz6 4
Poll Why are Turks so dirty and smelly? (Feb '11) Feb 6 Mkz6 21
THE FATE of ISLAMIC TURKOMONGOLIA Feb 5 TURKS RSAVAGES 1
WHEN a TURKOMONGOL PROVOKES A GREEK! Feb 4 Mkz6 2
COMPARING ISLAM to CHRISTIANITY Feb 4 IXNIKA 2
News Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash Feb 2 Mkz6 3
See all Turkey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Turkey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Turkey

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,479 • Total comments across all topics: 278,715,559

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC