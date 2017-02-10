Turkey Demands Extradition of Gulen Supporters From 16 Countries, Bulgaria Included
The Turkish Justice Ministry has demanded the extradition of 28 persons from 16 countries, including Bulgaria, accused of being members of the network of supporters of Fethullah Gulen. Without mentioning the names of the persons wanted, judicial sources announced to the Anadolu Agency that the Justice Ministry has sent a total of 31 requests for extradition since last July.
