Turkey Demands Extradition of Gulen S...

Turkey Demands Extradition of Gulen Supporters From 16 Countries, Bulgaria Included

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Sofia News Agency

The Turkish Justice Ministry has demanded the extradition of 28 persons from 16 countries, including Bulgaria, accused of being members of the network of supporters of Fethullah Gulen. Without mentioning the names of the persons wanted, judicial sources announced to the Anadolu Agency that the Justice Ministry has sent a total of 31 requests for extradition since last July.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sofia News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Turkey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
MOLON LABE ! TURKOMONGOLS ==>>PREPARE to DIE! 8 hr John 2
all greek isles==>>will be armed with rusian nu... 18 hr TURKS RSAVAGES 1
Greece put claim on Anatolia konstantinoupolis,... Wed Mkz6 4
I started dating a Turkish man... (Oct '15) Feb 7 Mkz6 4
Poll Why are Turks so dirty and smelly? (Feb '11) Feb 6 Mkz6 21
THE FATE of ISLAMIC TURKOMONGOLIA Feb 5 TURKS RSAVAGES 1
WHEN a TURKOMONGOL PROVOKES A GREEK! Feb 4 Mkz6 2
See all Turkey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Turkey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Turkey

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,565 • Total comments across all topics: 278,762,727

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC