Turkey: Daesh completely surrounded in al-Bab

Turkey backed Syrian opposition fighters walk with their weapons in the northeastern outskirts of the Syrian town of al-Bab, Daesh's last stronghold in Syria's Aleppo's province, on February 15, 2017. Turkish soldiers and Turkey-backed Syrian rebels have completely surrounded the Daesh-held town of Al-Bab, Ankara's defense minister said on Thursday.

