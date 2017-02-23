Turkey-backed rebels enter center of Islamic State's al-Bab stronghold in Syria
Turkey-backed Syrian opposition fighters advance on the city of al-Bab, Feb. 22, 2017. Turkish-backed rebels said they seized the center of the Syrian town of al-Bab from Islamic State militants Thursday, marking a breakthrough in a grinding offensive to push the extremist group from one of its final strongholds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates...
|11 hr
|okimar
|6
|Turkey to be divided between Armenia, Kurdistan... (Sep '10)
|Feb 18
|Jefferson
|355
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Ank...
|Feb 18
|Pence
|1
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Ant...
|Feb 18
|Pence
|1
|Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in I...
|Feb 18
|Jay
|1
|MOLON LABE ! TURKOMONGOLS ==>>PREPARE to DIE!
|Feb 14
|Mkz6
|3
|Turkey's Erdogan condemns Israel's settlement p...
|Feb 14
|Mkz6
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC