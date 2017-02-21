Turkey, Azerbaijan may jointly export agricultural products
Turkey and Azerbaijan may jointly export agricultural products to third countries, Turkey's Minister of Food, Agriculture and Livestock Faruk Celik said in an exclusive interview with Trend. "The recent crisis in Russian-Turkish relations has created problems in the agricultural export of Turkey," the minister said.
