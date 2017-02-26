Turkey, Azerbaijan agreed to make pre...

Turkey, Azerbaijan agreed to make preferential trade deal, technical works underway: Minister

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Turkish Daily News

Turkey and Azerbaijan have agreed to make a preferential trade deal and its technical negotiations are underway now, a top Turkish official has said. "In a bid to boost our economic cooperation, I want to remind that we agreed to sign a preferential trade agreement with Azerbaijan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Turkey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Ank... 9 hr Pence 1
How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Ant... 9 hr Pence 1
Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in I... 9 hr Jay 1
MOLON LABE ! TURKOMONGOLS ==>>PREPARE to DIE! Feb 14 Mkz6 3
News Turkey's Erdogan condemns Israel's settlement p... Feb 14 Mkz6 1
Greece wake up violate Turkish airspace and se... Feb 14 Mkz6 1
turkomongol ruthless savages==>>free ocalan! Feb 11 TURKS RSAVAGES 1
See all Turkey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Turkey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Turkey

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,112 • Total comments across all topics: 278,969,277

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC