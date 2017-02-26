Turkey, Azerbaijan agreed to make preferential trade deal, technical works underway: Minister
Turkey and Azerbaijan have agreed to make a preferential trade deal and its technical negotiations are underway now, a top Turkish official has said. "In a bid to boost our economic cooperation, I want to remind that we agreed to sign a preferential trade agreement with Azerbaijan.
