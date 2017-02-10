Turkey arrests Frenchman suspected of...

Turkey arrests Frenchman suspected of helping plan New Year nightclub attack

19 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Turkish authorities have formally arrested a French national suspected of helping to plan a mass shooting in an Istanbul nightclub on New Year's Day in which 39 people were killed, a police official and the state-run Anadolu news agency said. A Turkish coast guard boat patrols in front of the Reina nightclub by the Bosphorus, which was attacked by a gunman, in Istanbul, Turkey, January 1, 2017.

