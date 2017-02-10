Turkey arrests 2 suspected Islamic State militants
Two men, identified by Turkey's state-run news agency, as Mahamad Laban, 45, a Danish citizen of Lebanese origin and Mohammed Tefik Saleh, 38, a Swedish citizen of Iraqi origin, walk to a police van outside a police station in Adana, southern Turkey, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. The Anadolu agency said that the arrested men are suspected of receiving Islamic State group weapons and explosives training in Syria for the past three months and of planning attacks in Europe.
Turkey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|turkomongol ruthless savages==>>free ocalan!
|2 hr
|TURKS RSAVAGES
|1
|MOLON LABE ! TURKOMONGOLS ==>>PREPARE to DIE!
|23 hr
|John
|2
|all greek isles==>>will be armed with rusian nu...
|Fri
|TURKS RSAVAGES
|1
|Greece put claim on Anatolia konstantinoupolis,...
|Feb 8
|Mkz6
|4
|I started dating a Turkish man... (Oct '15)
|Feb 7
|Mkz6
|4
|Why are Turks so dirty and smelly? (Feb '11)
|Feb 6
|Mkz6
|21
|THE FATE of ISLAMIC TURKOMONGOLIA
|Feb 5
|TURKS RSAVAGES
|1
