Turkey and Pakistan reiterate cooperation against FETO

Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will co-chair the fifth session of the Pakistan-Turkey High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council meeting alongside Turkish Premier Binali Yildirim in the capital Ankara on Thursday, a source in the Prime Ministry said. To a question about China Pakistan Economic Corridor , the prime minister said he did not sense any conspiracy by the United States or West on the project's implementation in Pakistan.

Chicago, IL

