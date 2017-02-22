Trump's Pick For EU Ambassador Sides With Turkey On Imam's Extradition [VIDEO]
President Donald Trump's pick for ambassador to the EU has yet to take office, but he has already jumped out ahead of the Trump administration by calling for the U.S. government to extradite exiled Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen back to Turkey, where he has been accused of masterminding July's failed coup attempt. Theodore Roosevelt Malloch, a U.K.-based professor and strategic consultant, weighed in on Turkey's extradition request for Gulen during an interview with NTV, a Turkish news outlet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates...
|22 min
|inbred Genius
|1
|Turkey to be divided between Armenia, Kurdistan... (Sep '10)
|Feb 18
|Jefferson
|355
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Ank...
|Feb 18
|Pence
|1
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Ant...
|Feb 18
|Pence
|1
|Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in I...
|Feb 18
|Jay
|1
|MOLON LABE ! TURKOMONGOLS ==>>PREPARE to DIE!
|Feb 14
|Mkz6
|3
|Turkey's Erdogan condemns Israel's settlement p...
|Feb 14
|Mkz6
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC