Trump's Pick For EU Ambassador Sides With Turkey On Imam's Extradition [VIDEO]

President Donald Trump's pick for ambassador to the EU has yet to take office, but he has already jumped out ahead of the Trump administration by calling for the U.S. government to extradite exiled Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen back to Turkey, where he has been accused of masterminding July's failed coup attempt. Theodore Roosevelt Malloch, a U.K.-based professor and strategic consultant, weighed in on Turkey's extradition request for Gulen during an interview with NTV, a Turkish news outlet.

