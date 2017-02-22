Trump's Pick For EU Ambassador Sides ...

Trump's Pick For EU Ambassador Sides With Turkey On Imam's Extradition [VIDEO]

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Caller

President Donald Trump's pick for ambassador to the EU has yet to take office, but he has already jumped out ahead of the Trump administration by calling for the U.S. government to extradite exiled Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen back to Turkey, where he has been accused of masterminding July's failed coup attempt. Theodore Roosevelt Malloch, a U.K.-based professor and strategic consultant, weighed in on Turkey's extradition request for Gulen during an interview with NTV, a Turkish news outlet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates... 22 min inbred Genius 1
News Turkey to be divided between Armenia, Kurdistan... (Sep '10) Feb 18 Jefferson 355
How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Ank... Feb 18 Pence 1
How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Ant... Feb 18 Pence 1
Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in I... Feb 18 Jay 1
MOLON LABE ! TURKOMONGOLS ==>>PREPARE to DIE! Feb 14 Mkz6 3
News Turkey's Erdogan condemns Israel's settlement p... Feb 14 Mkz6 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,017 • Total comments across all topics: 279,086,019

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC