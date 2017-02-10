Trump Reiterates U.S. Support For Turkey In Call With Erdogan - White House

U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated support for Turkey 'as a strategic partner and NATO ally' during a phone call with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on February 7, the offices of both leaders said. Trump also spoke about the two countries' 'shared commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms' and welcomed Turkey's contributions to the fight against the Islamic State militant group, the White House said in a statement.

