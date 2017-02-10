Top human rights official urges Turkey to 'change course'

In this Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2015 file photo, a protester holding a placard demonstrates across the street from the headquarters of a media company that owns opposition television stations Bugun TV and Kanal Turk, the Bugun and Millet newspapers and other business interests, after was seized by the government, in Istanbul. Council of Europe, the continent's top human rights institution urged Turkey's leaders Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017 to "urgently change course" and reverse violations of media freedoms and the rule of law, voicing alarm over democracy in the country.

