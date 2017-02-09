Three sentenced to life in jail over murder of Turkish Armenian man in Istanbul

An Istanbul court ordered life sentences for three of 12 suspects accused of murdering an elderly Armenian-origin Turkish citizen in the city on Feb. 9, state-run Anadolu Agency has reported. Three arrested suspects - Aram Hovhannisyan, Artur Ayvazyan and Serge Mikaelyan - were given life in jail for "voluntary manslaughter" and were sentenced to at least 25 years for both "attempted murder" and "looting and damage to property."

