Three sentenced to life in jail over murder of Turkish Armenian man in Istanbul
An Istanbul court ordered life sentences for three of 12 suspects accused of murdering an elderly Armenian-origin Turkish citizen in the city on Feb. 9, state-run Anadolu Agency has reported. Three arrested suspects - Aram Hovhannisyan, Artur Ayvazyan and Serge Mikaelyan - were given life in jail for "voluntary manslaughter" and were sentenced to at least 25 years for both "attempted murder" and "looting and damage to property."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.
Add your comments below
Turkey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greece put claim on Anatolia konstantinoupolis,...
|Wed
|Mkz6
|4
|I started dating a Turkish man... (Oct '15)
|Feb 7
|Mkz6
|4
|Why are Turks so dirty and smelly? (Feb '11)
|Feb 6
|Mkz6
|21
|THE FATE of ISLAMIC TURKOMONGOLIA
|Feb 5
|TURKS RSAVAGES
|1
|WHEN a TURKOMONGOL PROVOKES A GREEK!
|Feb 4
|Mkz6
|2
|COMPARING ISLAM to CHRISTIANITY
|Feb 4
|IXNIKA
|2
|Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash
|Feb 2
|Mkz6
|3
Find what you want!
Search Turkey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC