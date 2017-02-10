The Latest: Syrian opposition forming delegation for talks
A Syrian opposition official says rebels and political groups are preparing to appoint a 20-member delegation to United Nations-brokered talks with the government planned for Feb. 20 in Geneva. Yahya al-Aridi of the Saudi-backed High Negotiations Committee said Saturday that Nasr al-Hariri of the Western-backed Syrian National Coalition would head the mixed delegation of rebel leaders and exiled opposition figures.
