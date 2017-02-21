The Latest: Syrian ambassador considers 'paper' amid talks
This image released by the Thiqa News Agency, burned motorcycles that damaged after a suicide attacker blew his small pick-up truck outside a security office in Sousian village, about 8 kilometers north of al-Bab,... . This image released by the Thiqa News Agency, burned motorcycles and car that damaged after a suicide attacker blew his small pick-up truck outside a security office in Sousian village, about 8 kilometers north of... Syria's ambassador to the United Nations says his delegation is considering the details of an unspecified "paper" presented by the U.N. envoy for Syria, as peace talks resumed in Geneva aimed at ending the country's nearly six-year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates...
|6 hr
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|8
|Turkey to be divided between Armenia, Kurdistan... (Sep '10)
|Feb 18
|Jefferson
|355
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Ank...
|Feb 18
|Pence
|1
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Ant...
|Feb 18
|Pence
|1
|Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in I...
|Feb 18
|Jay
|1
|MOLON LABE ! TURKOMONGOLS ==>>PREPARE to DIE!
|Feb 14
|Mkz6
|3
|Turkey's Erdogan condemns Israel's settlement p...
|Feb 14
|Mkz6
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC