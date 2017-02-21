The Latest: IS fighters in Syria's Ho...

The Latest: IS fighters in Syria's Homs target gas pipeline

This image released by the Thiqa News Agency, burned motorcycles that damaged after a suicide attacker blew his small pick-up truck outside a security office in Sousian village, about 8 kilometers north of al-Bab,... . This image released by the Thiqa News Agency, burned motorcycles and car that damaged after a suicide attacker blew his small pick-up truck outside a security office in Sousian village, about 8 kilometers north of... Syrian State News Agency SANA is reporting that Islamic State militants in the country's central province of Homs have lobbed mortars at natural gas pipelines, putting some production lines out of service.

