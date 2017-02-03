Tensions flare between uneasy allies Greece and Turkey

Greek Defense Minister Panos Kammenos prepares to throw a wreath over the area of the Imia Islets in the Aegean Sea from a helicopter on February 2, 2017 in memory of three Greek Air Force officers who lost their lives during a crisis between Greece and Turkey back in 1996. ISTANBUL, Turkey - Turkey is once again facing off against historic foe-turned-ally Greece in one of their fiercest rows in years, though the war of words is unlikely to spill over into military confrontation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.