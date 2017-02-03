Tensions flare between uneasy allies ...

Tensions flare between uneasy allies Greece and Turkey

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

Greek Defense Minister Panos Kammenos prepares to throw a wreath over the area of the Imia Islets in the Aegean Sea from a helicopter on February 2, 2017 in memory of three Greek Air Force officers who lost their lives during a crisis between Greece and Turkey back in 1996. ISTANBUL, Turkey - Turkey is once again facing off against historic foe-turned-ally Greece in one of their fiercest rows in years, though the war of words is unlikely to spill over into military confrontation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Turkey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
WHEN a TURKOMONGOL PROVOKES A GREEK! 8 hr Mkz6 2
Greece put claim on Anatolia konstantinoupolis,... 8 hr Mkz6 1
COMPARING ISLAM to CHRISTIANITY 19 hr IXNIKA 2
News Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash Thu Mkz6 3
News War of words between Turkey and Greece over Aeg... Thu Mkz6 1
GUTLESS TURKOMONGOLS==>>THE GREEKS WlLL DESTROY... Thu TURKS RSAVAGES 2
Edrogans claim on Greek islands Jan 31 Mkz6 5
See all Turkey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Turkey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Turkey

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,471 • Total comments across all topics: 278,572,524

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC