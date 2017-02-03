Tensions flare between uneasy allies Greece and Turkey
Greek Defense Minister Panos Kammenos prepares to throw a wreath over the area of the Imia Islets in the Aegean Sea from a helicopter on February 2, 2017 in memory of three Greek Air Force officers who lost their lives during a crisis between Greece and Turkey back in 1996. ISTANBUL, Turkey - Turkey is once again facing off against historic foe-turned-ally Greece in one of their fiercest rows in years, though the war of words is unlikely to spill over into military confrontation.
Turkey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WHEN a TURKOMONGOL PROVOKES A GREEK!
|8 hr
|Mkz6
|2
|Greece put claim on Anatolia konstantinoupolis,...
|8 hr
|Mkz6
|1
|COMPARING ISLAM to CHRISTIANITY
|19 hr
|IXNIKA
|2
|Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash
|Thu
|Mkz6
|3
|War of words between Turkey and Greece over Aeg...
|Thu
|Mkz6
|1
|GUTLESS TURKOMONGOLS==>>THE GREEKS WlLL DESTROY...
|Thu
|TURKS RSAVAGES
|2
|Edrogans claim on Greek islands
|Jan 31
|Mkz6
|5
