Teachers in Turkey fail to answer questions in their own fields
Teachers in Turkey fail to answer questions in their own education fields, according to statistics obtained from the Education Ministry that reviewed their performances in 2016. Semih Aktekin, an associate professor and the ministry's general manager for teacher training, has revealed the results of the Teachers Field Knowledge Test , taken as a part of the Public Personnel Selection Exam , at a symposium on education in the southern province of Antalya.
