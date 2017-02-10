Syrian Kurdish PYD militant killed in...

Syrian Kurdish PYD militant killed in cross-border clash: Turkish army

9 hrs ago Read more: Turkish Daily News

Turkish security forces returned fire into Syrian territory controlled by the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party on Feb. 13 and killed one militant of the group, the Turkish Armed Forces said on Feb. 14. It said the clash occurred at a border post in the Nusaybin area of the southeastern province of Mardin, across the border from an area controlled by the Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units , which Ankara considers it to be an offshoot of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party .

Turkey

