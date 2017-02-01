Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turk...

Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash

There are 2 comments on the Reuters story from 22 hrs ago, titled Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash. In it, Reuters reports that:

A rapid advance by the Syrian army towards the Islamic State-held city of al-Bab risks sparking a confrontation with Turkey as Damascus seeks to stop its neighbor penetrating deeper into a strategically important area of northern Syria. Northern Syria is one of the most complicated battlefields of the multi-sided Syrian war, with Islamic State now being fought there by the Syrian army, Turkey and its rebel allies, and an alliance of U.S.-backed Syrian militias.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Mkz6

Mastic Beach, NY

#1 16 hrs ago
Go for Turkey start another front in Syria ,next Irag ,the Kurds maybe Greece I hope you have plenty soldier to sacrifice for an Ottoman dream .just inside your borders and try to save the lira for dropping .
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
mr large

Tewksbury, MA

#2 6 hrs ago
turks are goatfckers and little more
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Turkey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
GUTLESS TURKOMONGOLS==>>THE GREEKS WlLL DESTROY... 4 hr TURKS RSAVAGES 1
Edrogans claim on Greek islands Tue Mkz6 5
News About 40 Turkish NATO soldiers requested asylum... Tue Mkz6 1
News Turkey urges Germany to reject soldier asylum r... Jan 30 Mkz6 1
TURKOMONGOLS MUSLlM SAVAGES==>>MOLON LABE! Jan 30 TURKS RSAVAGES 1
News Turkish Scientist Mates Sheep With Man: Pictures (Jan '10) Jan 28 andet1987 12
FILOTIMO==>>SEPARATES THE GREEKS from THE TURKI... Jan 27 FILOTIMO 1
See all Turkey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Turkey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Turkey

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,945 • Total comments across all topics: 278,492,515

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC