Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash
There are 2 comments on the Reuters story from 22 hrs ago, titled Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash. In it, Reuters reports that:
A rapid advance by the Syrian army towards the Islamic State-held city of al-Bab risks sparking a confrontation with Turkey as Damascus seeks to stop its neighbor penetrating deeper into a strategically important area of northern Syria. Northern Syria is one of the most complicated battlefields of the multi-sided Syrian war, with Islamic State now being fought there by the Syrian army, Turkey and its rebel allies, and an alliance of U.S.-backed Syrian militias.
#1 16 hrs ago
Go for Turkey start another front in Syria ,next Irag ,the Kurds maybe Greece I hope you have plenty soldier to sacrifice for an Ottoman dream .just inside your borders and try to save the lira for dropping .
#2 6 hrs ago
turks are goatfckers and little more
