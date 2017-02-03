Syria opposition, Turkey reject discu...

Syria opposition, Turkey reject discussing new constitution:

Read more: The Peninsula

Ankara: Syria's main opposition groups and Turkey on Friday rejected discussing the future administrative make-up of Syria or a new constitution at talks aiming to end the civil war, a Turkish foreign ministry source said. The ministry's number two Umit Yalcin hosted Syrian political opposition groups, as well as representatives of armed rebel factions at a meeting in Ankara ahead of new peace talks later this month.

