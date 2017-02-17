Suspected arson attack on Turkish arts center critical of government
An unidentified assailant set fire on Monday to an Istanbul arts center, CCTV footage showed, and its founder, a prominent critic of the Turkish government, said he suspected a political motive for the attack. The CCTV footage showed what appeared to be a man shortly after midnight dousing the doorstep of the building with liquid from a cannister.
