Spat with Iran swayed by U.S. but not...

Spat with Iran swayed by U.S. but not benefiting Turkey: analysts

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Turkey has been engaging in a war of words with Iran lately, as the United States and others are hardening their stance on Tehran, in a development that analysts say is not beneficial to Ankara. "It is obvious that is connected with the new Middle East and Syria strategy of the Trump administration," said Cahit Armagan Dilek, director of the Ankara-based 21st Century Turkey Institute.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates... Feb 24 Texxy the Selfie Cat 8
News Turkey to be divided between Armenia, Kurdistan... (Sep '10) Feb 18 Jefferson 355
How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Ank... Feb 18 Pence 1
How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Ant... Feb 18 Pence 1
Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in I... Feb 18 Jay 1
MOLON LABE ! TURKOMONGOLS ==>>PREPARE to DIE! Feb 14 Mkz6 3
News Turkey's Erdogan condemns Israel's settlement p... Feb 14 Mkz6 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,071 • Total comments across all topics: 279,167,817

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC