Senior Turkish, Israeli officials meet for improved ties

Senior Turkish and Israeli officials are meeting for the first time in nearly seven years, seeking to find ways to further improve ties and to discuss regional developments. Turkey and Israel - formerly close allies - reconciled last year and restored ambassadorial-level diplomatic ties, mending a deep rift caused by the deaths of 10 Turkish activists during an Israeli commando raid on an aid vessel that tried to breach the blockade on Gaza in 2010.

