Senior Turkish, Israeli officials meet for improved ties
Senior Turkish and Israeli officials are meeting for the first time in nearly seven years, seeking to find ways to further improve ties and to discuss regional developments. Turkey and Israel - formerly close allies - reconciled last year and restored ambassadorial-level diplomatic ties, mending a deep rift caused by the deaths of 10 Turkish activists during an Israeli commando raid on an aid vessel that tried to breach the blockade on Gaza in 2010.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Turkey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Edrogans claim on Greek islands
|Tue
|Mkz6
|5
|About 40 Turkish NATO soldiers requested asylum...
|Tue
|Mkz6
|1
|Turkey urges Germany to reject soldier asylum r...
|Mon
|Mkz6
|1
|TURKOMONGOLS MUSLlM SAVAGES==>>MOLON LABE!
|Mon
|TURKS RSAVAGES
|1
|Turkish Scientist Mates Sheep With Man: Pictures (Jan '10)
|Jan 28
|andet1987
|12
|FILOTIMO==>>SEPARATES THE GREEKS from THE TURKI...
|Jan 27
|FILOTIMO
|1
|turkish army runs away
|Jan 23
|Mkz6
|2
Find what you want!
Search Turkey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC