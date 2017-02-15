Saudi king, Turkey president discuss regional issues
Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Tuesday discussed with Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan here regional issues, Saudi Press Agency reported. Erdogan arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday for an official visit to the country, aiming to boost bilateral relations and cooperation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Comments
Add your comments below
Turkey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MOLON LABE ! TURKOMONGOLS ==>>PREPARE to DIE!
|12 hr
|Mkz6
|3
|Turkey's Erdogan condemns Israel's settlement p...
|12 hr
|Mkz6
|1
|Greece wake up violate Turkish airspace and se...
|13 hr
|Mkz6
|1
|turkomongol ruthless savages==>>free ocalan!
|Feb 11
|TURKS RSAVAGES
|1
|all greek isles==>>will be armed with rusian nu...
|Feb 10
|TURKS RSAVAGES
|1
|Greece put claim on Anatolia konstantinoupolis,...
|Feb 8
|Mkz6
|4
|I started dating a Turkish man... (Oct '15)
|Feb 7
|Mkz6
|4
Find what you want!
Search Turkey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC