Saudi Arabia and Turkey to bolster diplomatic ties and address key regional issues

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Waleed Ben Abdel Karim El Khereiji , Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Turkey, shake hands during their meeting at presidential complex in Ankara, Turkey on February 07, 2017. Saudi Arabia and Turkey are two influential regional heavyweights and are seeking to bolster bilateral relations in various fields, according to the kingdom's new ambassador in Ankara.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.