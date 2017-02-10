Saudi Arabia and Turkey to bolster di...

Saudi Arabia and Turkey to bolster diplomatic ties and address key regional issues

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Waleed Ben Abdel Karim El Khereiji , Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Turkey, shake hands during their meeting at presidential complex in Ankara, Turkey on February 07, 2017. Saudi Arabia and Turkey are two influential regional heavyweights and are seeking to bolster bilateral relations in various fields, according to the kingdom's new ambassador in Ankara.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Turkey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
turkomongol ruthless savages==>>free ocalan! Sat TURKS RSAVAGES 1
MOLON LABE ! TURKOMONGOLS ==>>PREPARE to DIE! Sat John 2
all greek isles==>>will be armed with rusian nu... Feb 10 TURKS RSAVAGES 1
Greece put claim on Anatolia konstantinoupolis,... Feb 8 Mkz6 4
I started dating a Turkish man... (Oct '15) Feb 7 Mkz6 4
Poll Why are Turks so dirty and smelly? (Feb '11) Feb 6 Mkz6 21
THE FATE of ISLAMIC TURKOMONGOLIA Feb 5 TURKS RSAVAGES 1
See all Turkey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Turkey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Turkey

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,905 • Total comments across all topics: 278,821,280

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC