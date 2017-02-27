Russian man detained over poisoning o...

Russian man detained over poisoning of stray cats in Turkey's Antalya

10 hrs ago

Security forces on Feb. 27 detained a Russian man living in the Alanya district of the southern province of Antalya as a part of an investigation into the killing of local stray cats. Nearly 30 stray cats were found dead in the Mahmutlar neighborhood on Feb. 24 after being poisoned.

Chicago, IL

