Russian man detained over poisoning of stray cats in Turkey's Antalya
Security forces on Feb. 27 detained a Russian man living in the Alanya district of the southern province of Antalya as a part of an investigation into the killing of local stray cats. Nearly 30 stray cats were found dead in the Mahmutlar neighborhood on Feb. 24 after being poisoned.
