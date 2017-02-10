Russia, Turkey to work closer after deadly Syria airstrike
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says the accidental strike near the town of al-Bab in northern Syria prompted Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to discuss better In a signal that the incident hasn't hurt a Russia-Turkey rapprochement, Peskov said on Friday that Erdogan is set to visit Russia next month. We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards.
