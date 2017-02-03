Russia, Iran and Turkey to meet in As...

Russia, Iran and Turkey to meet in Astana

15 hrs ago Read more: Turkish Daily News

Russia, Iran and Turkey are expected to discuss the modalities of a cease-fire they brokered in Syria at a meeting in Astana on Feb. 6 amid Turkey's mounting concerns that Syrian regime forces and its Shiite militia allies have violated the truce in opposition-held Wadi Barada and Eastern Ghouta. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said last week that a tripartite mechanism was established by the three countries to monitor the cease-fire in Syria.

Turkey

