Russia, Iran and Turkey to meet in Astana
Russia, Iran and Turkey are expected to discuss the modalities of a cease-fire they brokered in Syria at a meeting in Astana on Feb. 6 amid Turkey's mounting concerns that Syrian regime forces and its Shiite militia allies have violated the truce in opposition-held Wadi Barada and Eastern Ghouta. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said last week that a tripartite mechanism was established by the three countries to monitor the cease-fire in Syria.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.
Add your comments below
Turkey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Travelers arrive in US to hugs and tears after ...
|5 hr
|Jeffery
|1
|Why are Turks so dirty and smelly? (Feb '11)
|7 hr
|Ilker
|19
|I started dating a Turkish man... (Oct '15)
|8 hr
|Ilker
|2
|THE FATE of ISLAMIC TURKOMONGOLIA
|17 hr
|TURKS RSAVAGES
|1
|WHEN a TURKOMONGOL PROVOKES A GREEK!
|Sat
|Mkz6
|2
|Greece put claim on Anatolia konstantinoupolis,...
|Sat
|Mkz6
|1
|COMPARING ISLAM to CHRISTIANITY
|Sat
|IXNIKA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Turkey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC