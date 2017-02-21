'Rojava peshmargas' in Syria offensiv...

'Rojava peshmargas' in Syria offensive on Barzani's agenda in Turkey visit

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Turkish Daily News

Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government President Massoud Barzani is set to meet senior Turkish officials for the second time in a week in Istanbul on Feb. 26. The visit comes after Iraq and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding on Feb. 20 to study the construction of a pipeline to export crude oil from the northern Iraqi fields of Kirkuk via Iran. Barzani is expected to meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Feb. 26 in Istanbul and will travel to Ankara the next day for talks with Prime Minister Binali Y ld r m.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates... Fri Texxy the Selfie Cat 8
News Turkey to be divided between Armenia, Kurdistan... (Sep '10) Feb 18 Jefferson 355
How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Ank... Feb 18 Pence 1
How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Ant... Feb 18 Pence 1
Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in I... Feb 18 Jay 1
MOLON LABE ! TURKOMONGOLS ==>>PREPARE to DIE! Feb 14 Mkz6 3
News Turkey's Erdogan condemns Israel's settlement p... Feb 14 Mkz6 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,701 • Total comments across all topics: 279,152,139

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC