'Rojava peshmargas' in Syria offensive on Barzani's agenda in Turkey visit
Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government President Massoud Barzani is set to meet senior Turkish officials for the second time in a week in Istanbul on Feb. 26. The visit comes after Iraq and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding on Feb. 20 to study the construction of a pipeline to export crude oil from the northern Iraqi fields of Kirkuk via Iran. Barzani is expected to meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Feb. 26 in Istanbul and will travel to Ankara the next day for talks with Prime Minister Binali Y ld r m.
