Road accident in Turkey's Igdir: 4 Azerbaijanis killed, 26 injured [UPDATE]
Azerbaijan's Consulate General in the Turkish province of Kars said that as a result of the accident eight people have been killed and the work is underway to determine whether there are Azerbaijani citizens, said Hajiyev. The Consulate General of Azerbaijan, being in contact with local authorities, is providing aid to injured people.
