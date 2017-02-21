Report: US consulate translator detai...

Report: US consulate translator detained in Turkey

" Media reports say police have detained a Turkish employee of the U.S. Consulate in the southern city of Adana for alleged links to outlawed Kurdish rebels. The Dogan news agency report said Thursday the man works as a translator for the consulate and is suspected of membership of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK.

