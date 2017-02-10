Puppy stuck in well rescued after 10 days in Istanbul
A puppy that fell into a well 10 days ago was rescued in an operation early on Feb. 15, state-run Anadolu Agency has reported. The puppy named Kuyu was rescued at 5:45 a.m. with a new method developed by students from Bahcesehir Science and Technology High School.
